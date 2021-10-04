Lido Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.