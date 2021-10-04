Lido Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $160.59 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $111.29 and a twelve month high of $165.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72.

