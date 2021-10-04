Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

LCUT opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $355,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

