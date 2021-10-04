Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 914,135 shares.The stock last traded at $93.49 and had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.