Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,982 shares of company stock worth $292,137 and have sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

