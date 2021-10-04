Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

LCTX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

