Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

