Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

