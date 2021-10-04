Litecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.22 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $163.42 or 0.00346118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.22 billion and $2.75 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 68,655,583 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

