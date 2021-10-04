Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $344.58. 26,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

