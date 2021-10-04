Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $99.43 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

