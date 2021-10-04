Loop Capital Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $108.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $86.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $54.99 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $872.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

