Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

RIDE stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

