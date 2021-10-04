Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,900 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

