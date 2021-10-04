Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,696 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

