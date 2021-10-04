Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $341,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 259.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $141.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

