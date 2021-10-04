Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $245,000 Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock worth $7,045,851. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $127.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.26 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.