Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.46 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.12.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
