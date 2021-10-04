Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

