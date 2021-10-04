Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 262.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radware by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 220.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 218,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

