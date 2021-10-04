MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,231 shares of company stock worth $36,419,134. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 299,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,171. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.