MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. 398,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,873. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

