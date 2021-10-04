Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,085,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after buying an additional 354,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

