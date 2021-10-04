MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMD traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,902. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

