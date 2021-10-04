Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MASN remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Monday. 59,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,678. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

