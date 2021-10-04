Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MASN remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Monday. 59,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,678. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Maison Luxe
