Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 696,966 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,702,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,968,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,208,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

