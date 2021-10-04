Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,458.93. 7,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,341. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,268.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

