Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

IVW stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

