Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 37.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 155,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

CRM stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,671. The stock has a market cap of $261.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

