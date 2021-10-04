Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 184.75 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

