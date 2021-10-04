Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.24% of Masco worth $180,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.88 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

