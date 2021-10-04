MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,296 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

