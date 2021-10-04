MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $44,142.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

