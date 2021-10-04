Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Up 86.5% in September

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of SMIZF remained flat at $$7.18 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

