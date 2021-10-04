Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.67 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $416.78 or 0.00847509 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $371,401.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00353513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007755 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.