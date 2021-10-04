Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72.

On Monday, August 2nd, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $5.00 on Monday, reaching $301.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,404. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 414.46 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

