Meta Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

