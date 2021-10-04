MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and $1.29 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,994,063,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,689,397 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

