Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on OUKPY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

OUKPY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

