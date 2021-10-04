MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $1,766,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $943,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 54.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

