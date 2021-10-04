MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Review

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 10.70 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -2.95

MGT Capital Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGT Capital Investments and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 84.09%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

