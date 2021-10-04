Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

