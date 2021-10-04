Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Get Midwest alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Midwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in Midwest by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midwest (MDWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.