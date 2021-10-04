Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.76 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $68,936.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $375.14 or 0.00783027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

