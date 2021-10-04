Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MRVGF remained flat at $$2.06 during trading hours on Monday. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

