Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Hits $6.82 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and $6.82 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00345506 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

