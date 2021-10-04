Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 96.4% in September

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

MSBHF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

