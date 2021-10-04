Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

