Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

