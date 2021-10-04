Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 892,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.